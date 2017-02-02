Warren School District Considers Dissolving Youngsville Football Team

As the Erie School District continues to look at consolidating all of its high school sports programs, the Warren County School District is faced with a similar decision.

The Warren County School Board is looking at dissolving the Youngsville High School football program.

The Youngsville Eagles finished this past season with a record of 1-9. Due to lack of players, the team ended up forfeiting two games.

“In this particular case, there was a complaint by District 10 about how we handled a couple of games that we forfeited,” said Warren County School District Superintendent Amy Stewart. "When the safety of the students is impacted, then we have to make some tough decisions."

If approved, Youngsville students would play for Warren High School in a co-op.

"We can provide an alternative,” said Stewart. “Our athletic director has been working on the different options for the board to consider, as we look at what we can do."

According to Stewart, out of the 147 male students at Youngsville, only 32 of them participated in any of the four sports offered at the high school this past school year.

With such low participation numbers, Stewart says it's a matter of student safety.

"This is not a dollar and cents issue in any way, shape, or form,” said Stewart. “This is different because it is a safety issue and now a known safety issue that we have with this program. So, we're trying to give the board as much information as we can, with solid recommendations so we do the right things for kids."

The Warren School Board is expected to vote on the proposal next month.