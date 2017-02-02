HANDS seeks purchase of former Pleasant Ridge Manor East site

After spending nearly three years studying the future and eventually trying to sell Pleasant Ridge Manor East, Erie County officials now have a potential buyer: the non-profit housing agency, HANDS.

"They're open to working with us and building with the existing facilities up there, so we felt this was the perfect fit," said Gary Lee, Erie County director of administration.

"HANDS," the acronym for Housing and Neighborhood Development Service, hopes to turn the county-owned nursing home in Millcreek Township into a senior living center. They plan to buy 4.86 acres of the 14-acre site, for its appraised value of $300,000.

"We also get an opportunity to cut that ongoing operating cost, which will be between $50,000-$60,000 per year," said Lee.

But first, Erie County Council must approve the sale, something they seemed reluctant to do during Thursday's meeting. Council President Jay Breneman has developed a subcommittee to investigate whether selling the land, is the best move.

"We want to make sure that since this is the taxpayers property that we do our due diligence," said Breneman.

"I think we need a lot more questions answered before we say 'yes, we're going to sell it'," said Fiore Leone, county councilman who's heading the subcommittee.

The property also houses the county-owned Edmund L. Thomas Detention Center. Because the county rents office space for several agencies throughout the county, along with storage at other locations, one of county council's first questions: could other county agencies be consolidated into Pleasant Ridge Manor?

"We looked outside and took a look at some outside organizations to see if it would work well for them, and it was determined that it would not," said Lee.

Council will spend the next 4-6 weeks studying the property on their own. For now, the offer stands, the first on the 28,000+ sq. ft. facility, and what the county executive's administration hopes is the last.