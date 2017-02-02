Titusville Couple Arrested for Drugs, Endangering Child - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Titusville Couple Arrested for Drugs, Endangering Child

Police have arrested a couple after investigators found drugs in a Titusville home.

Investigators served a search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of West Walnut Street.

Inside, police say they found evidence that illegal narcotics were sold and used in Dora the Explorer and Boo-Berry cereal boxes.

Justin Stokes and Sheena Delp have been charged for the possession and sale of heroin, as well as child neglect.

The child who lived in the home was immediately placed in the care of a relative.

