Investor Partners with Erie Technology Incubator Business

A company nurtured at Gannon University's Erie Technology Incubator is partnering with a big investor.

InnovaTel Telepsychiatry announced Thursday it is receiving $2 million from a California-based private equity firm.

The business uses psychiatrists with free time in their schedules to fulfill the need in under-served areas.

More than 20 psychiatrists in several states already work with InnovaTel.

It says the investment will allow the company to expand and make it easier for a psychiatrist to start creating income for the company once hired.

In the past three years, the technology incubator has grown from 13 to 31 members.