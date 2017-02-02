Investor Partners with Erie Technology Incubator Business - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Investor Partners with Erie Technology Incubator Business

A company nurtured at Gannon University's Erie Technology Incubator is partnering with a big investor.

InnovaTel Telepsychiatry announced Thursday it is receiving $2 million from a California-based private equity firm.

The business uses psychiatrists with free time in their schedules to fulfill the need in under-served areas.

More than 20 psychiatrists in several states already work with InnovaTel.

It says the investment will allow the company to expand and make it easier for a psychiatrist to start creating income for the company once hired.

In the past three years, the technology incubator has grown from 13 to 31 members.

