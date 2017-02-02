Possible New Off-Campus Housing For Penn State Behrend Students

Thursday night, the Harborcreek Planning Commission voted unanimously to pass through the sewage planning module for a potential 300 bed student university project along the Bayfront Connector.

It would be called "University Edge" and reside in the field beside the University Gate Apartments. Similar to University Gate, they would be a private developer, not a Penn State Behrend project, but would cater towards university students.

The developer is Hallmark Campus Communities out of Columbus, Ohio.

Based off of the original sketch, sent to the planning commission, it looks as if they plan to build five buildings in the complex.

The builders do recognize Behrend's growth.

According to Penn State Behrend, over the past ten years, enrollment is up 16 percent with nearly 5,000 students living on campus. In each of the last ten years, they've had a waiting list for housing. They currently have a dormitory, Trippe Hall, being built on campus set to open in Fall 2018.

They currently house their students in nine residence halls and nine small apartment-style buildings. Off-campus, some students live in the Hudson Lofts and University Gates.

Not only will University Edge help Behrend with housing students, but the planning commission says it will be great for the Harborcreek community.

"It's going to be tax dollars coming into the community. We do have a LERTA [Local, Economic, Revitalization, Tax Assistance] program in Harborcreek, but it's progressive so they pay low taxes in the beginning and then every year they pay more so that's new tax dollars... now we have the various student housings, we have the new hotel, we have the Bayfront coming through so it's really good for the community," said Gary Faulhaber, the Chairman for the Harborcreek Planning Commission.

The next step is for the sewer planning module to head to the Harborcreek Supervisors will it should be voted on in their next meeting. Then, Hallmark Campus Communities will submit a land development plan to the planning commission first, then supervisors. This will be about a three month process.