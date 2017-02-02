Empower Erie Holds First "Empower Hour"

Held at Erie Insurance, it was an opportunity for more than 100 non-profit and community leaders to ask questions about how a community college can benefit and transform Erie County.

Empower Erie is a non-profit recipient working to establish the Erie County Community College.

Dr. Roy Church, President Emeritus of Lorain County Community College was the featured speaker.

"Community colleges are really the grassroots, higher-education organization, in the system of higher education in America. They are institutions that are very focused on the unique needs of local communities," said Dr. Church.

"In Pennsylvania, a third of a billion dollars is being spent by state government on community colleges. We're not getting any of that money because we don't have a community college," said Ron DiNicola, Empower Erie Chairperson.

More "Empower Hour" events are expected to be held.