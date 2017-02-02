NBC Follows Up with Erie Trump Voters After President's First Fu - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

NBC Follows Up with Erie Trump Voters After President's First Full Week

Posted: Updated:

NBC Today reporter Nicolle Wallace returned to the area to follow up on how Erie county went red this past election.

The crew took over Lawrence Park Dinor again for most of Thursday morning.

Wallace talked to voters who helped to elect President Trump to see how they feel after his first full week in office.

"This election was determined by the voters of Erie, as much as anywhere else, because people who had not voted republican in a generation since Ronald Regan picked him," said Wallace.

Many of his supporters are still on board with what the president has done despite his critics.

"I'm impressed, but I expected to be impressed," said Judy Phelps, who supports Trump. "I think that there is a lot to be done, and I want to see what the results are 3 months out, 6 months out, but I'm really encouraged."

The second part of the series will air on Today next week.

You can watch the original report "In Trump They Trust" here.

