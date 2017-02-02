Erie Man Pleads Guilty in Hit-and-Run that Injured 12 Year Old B - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Pleads Guilty in Hit-and-Run that Injured 12 Year Old Boy

ERIE, Pa. -

The 20-year-old man who admitted to hitting a 12-year-old boy nearly a year ago pleaded guilty in the hit and run.

Ehab Azez faces up to 7 years in prison for pleading guilty to a third-degree felony involving personal injury.

The incident happened on East 26th and Brandes Street March 25th, 2016 when Azez drove off after hitting a boy on his bicycle.

Azez later turned himself in.

The boy was in serious condition while he suffered injuries to his head and leg.

