Local Restaurants Prepare for Super Bowl Sunday

Many of you may be getting excited for the big game on Sunday, but when it comes to the Super Bowl, it's about more than just football.

It's arguably the biggest day in the world of sports, and we're just two days away from kick off.

Not everyone is necessarily a football fan but there are still plenty of festivities to go around.

And if you're still a little bitter about your team not making it to the big game, perhaps a Super Bowl party may soften the blow.

Of course the main reason to watch is for the game itself, but nearly 24% of people say they only watch for the commercials, and this year there's no shortage of them.

While you're enjoying the ads, 80% of you will spend money on food and beverages, 11% will buy team merchandise or apparel and get this, 8% of people will use the Super Bowl as a reason to buy a brand new T.V.

The National Retail Federation says consumers will spend over 14 billion dollars on Super Bowl 51.

The average person will empty out that wallet and spend an average of 75 dollars on Sunday's festivities.

Papa John's is offering customers 40% off all online orders.

Domino's has medium two-topping pizzas for just $5.99 each.

Hungry Howies has their family feast for just 24 bucks.

If you're looking to head to a local spot and get less of corporate feel, you can head to a bar like Ugly Tuna Tavern where they're offering 60 cent award winning wings and $3 bud light pounders in the restaurant and also to go.

