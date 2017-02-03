New York Man Killed in Accident Along Interstate 79 - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New York Man Killed in Accident Along Interstate 79

A New York man has died in a fatal accident early Friday morning along the interstate in Crawford County.

Pennsylvania State Police say Brian Kaltenbaugh, 47, of West Henrietta, was driving a tractor trailer south on Interstate 79 around 1:10 a.m. when the accident happened.

Investigators say Kaltenbaugh likely fell asleep behind the wheel when he drifted off the roadway just north of Semerad Road in Union Township.

Troopers say the tractor trailer left the road on the western side between the guide rails and embankment and traveled a short distance before hitting a ditch.

The vehicle then continued south and hit several trees, fatally injuring Kaltenbaugh, State Police say. The trailer flipped over after the cab hit the tree and came to a rest next to it.

The Crawford County Coroner, Vernon Volunteer Fire Department and Meadville Ambulance responded to the scene.

