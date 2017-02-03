Springfield Woman Charged With Killing Her Husband

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a woman with homicide in Springfield Township, after they say she shot and killed her husband early Friday morning.

Troopers say Catherine Lucas, 52, called 911 around 1:25 a.m. to say she shot her husband in the face with a .45 caliber handgun during a domestic dispute.

Investigators say they arrived at the home in the 11800 block of Main Street to find Kevin Lucas, 46, dead on the bedroom floor.

Lucas told police she and her husband started arguing while driving home from an evening out. When they arrived home, she said her husband became physically aggressive with her, and threatened her with a handgun in the bedroom. He then left the bedroom and that's when Catherine Lucas said she grabbed her loaded .45 caliber pistol from the bedroom dresser. Investigators say when the victim returned to the bedroom, Catherine said she pointed the pistol at him to "scare him." Then she fired the weapon, and he immediately fell to the ground.

State Police say Kevin Lucas was shot once in the head, and confirmed alcohol played a role in the deadly dispute.

Catherine Lucas told investigators there was a history of domestic violence. State Police tell Erie News Now they have never been called to the couple's home before Friday morning.

Lucas was arraigned in front of District Judge Denise Stuck-Lewis on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and recklessly endangering another person. She was taken to the Erie County Prison without bail.