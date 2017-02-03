Mercyhurst University Announces New Risk Management Program - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Mercyhurst University Announces New Risk Management Program

Mercyhurst University announced today that they will be partnering with Erie Insurance to create a risk management program at the university.

The school says this program is unique compared to a traditional risk management program because there is an added emphasis on cyber security.

It was all made possible by a 1.25 million dollar donation from Betsy Hirt Vorschek, an alumnus of the university and board member of Erie Insurance.

University president Michael Victor says that this program is important to students because careers in insurance are on the rise, especially here in the Erie community. 

The program will officially be named the F.W. Hirt Erie Insurance Risk Management program.
 

