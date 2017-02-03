Over 100,000 visas revoked, government lawyer says in Virginia c - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Over 100,000 visas revoked, government lawyer says in Virginia court

Laura Jarrett, CNN -

More than 100,000 visas have been revoked since President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration and travel was signed January 27, government lawyers revealed Friday In a court session in Virginia.

The number came in response to a question from the judge about how many people have been affected by this order.

Erez Reuveni, from the Office of Immigration Litigation at the Civil Division of the Justice Department, also said no returning legal permanent residents have been denied entry.

The judge also extended a temporary restraining order against removing lawful permanent residents until next Friday.




