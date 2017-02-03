Donation Helps Asbury Woods - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Donation Helps Asbury Woods

Posted: Updated:
Asbury Woods Asbury Woods

Asbury Woods Nature Center today received a big boost.

First Energy gave the center a check for $2500.

The company said it wants to help the Asbury Woods Partnership fund improvements, after buying the center from the Millcreek Township School District.

The first priority is to improve the popular boardwalk.

The center says it hopes to launch the first phase of the project this year.

Asbury Woods Partnership President-CEO Larry Berrin said, "The boardwalk needs repairs. It is not serviceable for wheelchairs. That is important t us. We wanted to push the sale and be sure everything was in place. But now the ownership is in place, and this is one of our biggest projects."

The estimated cost of all three phases of boardwalk repairs is $300,000.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com