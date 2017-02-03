Donation Helps Asbury Woods

Asbury Woods Nature Center today received a big boost.

First Energy gave the center a check for $2500.

The company said it wants to help the Asbury Woods Partnership fund improvements, after buying the center from the Millcreek Township School District.

The first priority is to improve the popular boardwalk.

The center says it hopes to launch the first phase of the project this year.

Asbury Woods Partnership President-CEO Larry Berrin said, "The boardwalk needs repairs. It is not serviceable for wheelchairs. That is important t us. We wanted to push the sale and be sure everything was in place. But now the ownership is in place, and this is one of our biggest projects."

The estimated cost of all three phases of boardwalk repairs is $300,000.