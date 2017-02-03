Expo Highlights Danger of Heart Disease

Heart disease remains the nation's number one killer, for both men and women.

Locally, UPMC Hamot today put on its 11th annual Wear Red, Heart Awareness Expo.

About 400 people stopped by the Ambassador Center for the event.

It featured blood pressure and other health screenings as well as healthy food.

Speakers also talked about symptoms and what everyone should know.

UPMC Hamot Cardiologist Kelly Hayes, M.D. said, "The best way is to know what the risk factors are, high blood pressure, smoking, obesity and diabetes. The way to fight them all is a heart healthy diet. good exercise several days a week. Knowing your risk factors then taking care of it that way too."

More than 800,000 people in the U.S. die from heart disease, stroke and cardiovascular disease every year.