Millcreek Supervisors Consider Zoning Rules for Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

Millcreek Supervisors want to have zoning rules on the books to cover any medical marijuana facilities that might consider locating in the township.

A public hearing is scheduled for next week to get input from citizens.

Already two companies interested in opening a medical marijuana dispensary have approached the township.

The state is accepting applications until March 20th.

The township is likely to restrict any facilities to commercial or industrial zones but public input would help with more specific locations.

Supervisor John Groh said, "Well we are hoping to get it done before March because that is the deadline for the applications. I am sure they want to know what is happening and what are we doing on it. It is better for us to make this call under a zoning ordinance rather than have the courts make the call for us."

The public meeting is scheduled for Monday at 9:30 am at the Millcreek Township building on west 26th Street.

