Investigation Into Officer-Involved Shooting Nearly Complete

State Police have nearly completed their investigation into the officer-involved shooting in the city of Erie.



Last Friday, police say Deandre Tate, 30, fired seven shots at three Erie police officers, after a short police chase.

Two Erie police officers returned fire, hitting Tate twice.

State Police were called in to investigate.

Earlier this week, troopers arraigned Tate on several charges including two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

Troopers also interviewed the officers involved this week.

They also tried to interview Tate, but Tate refused to speak with investigators.

"Our forensics and our lab reports are basically the only things that are missing from the investigation. Otherwise everything is tightened up and concluded on our part," said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Wayne Kline. "So we're going to submit everything as a final product to the the district attorney's office, and as he reported last Friday, the officers were justified in their actions in that unfortunate incident," Lt. Kline continued.

The officers were not hit in the exchange of gunfire.

They remain on paid leave, until the investigation is fully completed, and the district attorney makes a final decision, on the use of deadly force.