Two Arrested After Drugs, Thousands In Cash, Malnourished Dog Found In Home

    More charges may be coming for a man aND women busted in Jamestown, New York after police find drugs, illegal fireworks, a child "and" a malnourished dog, all inside a home, Friday. Charged is 30-year-old Eric Reese. He faces criminal possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child and cruelty to animals. It's after police used a search warrant at an East 2nd Street home.

   Nichole Farrar, 28, also faces the same charges. She was there with a child when police found more than 28 grams of cocaine, along with marijuana and illegal fireworks and $9,000 in cash was also confiscated from the home. When investigators made their way into the basement, they found the discovery of a malnourished dog chained to a pipe in the basement. Investigators say it appeared to not have food or water for some time. The dog was taken to a local shelter. ##

