Man Pleads No Contest in Erie Shootout Last April

One of three suspects charged for their role in a deadly shootout nearly a year ago entered a plea in court Friday.

Ashton Pullium-Jones, 25, pleaded no contest to charges of aggravated assault and firearms not to be carried without a license.

He accused of spraying 25 shots into the neighborhood from a 9mm glock found ditched at the scene with his fingerprints on the slide of the gun.

Two witnesses told detectives they saw Pullium-Jones firing a gun during the shootout.

It happened in April 2016 while a house party was going on at an apartment along West 26th Street in the City of Erie.

Another man was charged with the murder.

Pullium-Jones will be sentenced in late March.