Man Charged with Murder Heading to Trial in Bank Robbery Case - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Charged with Murder Heading to Trial in Bank Robbery Case

Posted: Updated:
Billy Ray Gordon Billy Ray Gordon

A bank robbery case against an Erie ma, also charged in the stabbing death of his wife is heading to trial.

Billy Ray Gordon was held for court on all charges during a preliminary hearing Friday morning.

Police say Gordon walked into the Northwest Savings Bank on East Grandview Boulevard in July and demanded money.

He is already charged in the robbery of the Erie Federal Credit Union on Buffalo Road a week earlier.

Police arrested Gordon for that crime the night after his wife's body was found on Erie's east side July 22nd.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com