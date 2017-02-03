Man Charged with Murder Heading to Trial in Bank Robbery Case

A bank robbery case against an Erie ma, also charged in the stabbing death of his wife is heading to trial.

Billy Ray Gordon was held for court on all charges during a preliminary hearing Friday morning.

Police say Gordon walked into the Northwest Savings Bank on East Grandview Boulevard in July and demanded money.

He is already charged in the robbery of the Erie Federal Credit Union on Buffalo Road a week earlier.

Police arrested Gordon for that crime the night after his wife's body was found on Erie's east side July 22nd.