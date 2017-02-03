Man Waives Hearing for Allegedly Exchanging Gunfire with Wife Ne - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Waives Hearing for Allegedly Exchanging Gunfire with Wife New Year's Day

The Erie man charged after police say he and his wife exchanged gunfire during a fight New Year's Day appeared in court Friday.

Joe Bush, 72, waived his preliminary hearing.

He is charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Police were called to a home along Glendale Avenue last month and found Ida Bush, 61, with a gunshot wound to her stomach.

Police arrested her husband and recovered two handguns at the scene.

Investigators say it looked like they both fired at least one shot.

Ida Bush also faces charges.

