Edinboro Native to Play in Super Bowl

As the New England Patriots get ready to square off against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend, a former General McLane football standout will live out his dream.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson will play in the big game on Sunday.

“It's one of those things you work all your life for,” said Wreh-Wilson. “It's good to be on a team, a brotherhood that really works and prepares to put themselves in the position to be here."

In high school, Wreh-Wilson played soccer and basketball for General McLane, before joining the football team his senior year.

After playing football just one season, Wreh-Wilson went on to play at the University of Connecticut, where he served as team captain and was eventually named the team’s most valuable player.

In 2013, Wreh-Wilson took his talents to the NFL, after he was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the third round of the draft.

He played three seasons for the Titans, before being cut in late August. In November, Wreh-Wilson was picked up by the Falcons.

He hopes to seize the opportunity to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

"There's not too many players who play high school football that even make it to college out there in Division 1,” said Wreh-Wilson. “So, to be from a smaller part of the country and make it here is an honor."