East Springfield neighbor on homicide: "We felt like we've been kicked in the stomach"

As Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate Friday morning's homicide in East Springfield, neighbors of the suspect, Catherine Lucas, 52, and the victim -- her husband, Kevin Lucas, 46 -- are reeling from what happened just a few doors down.

"We felt like we've been kicked in the stomach," said Art Bankes, who lives near the couple.

Bankes saw Kevin almost weekly. Disabled, he relied on Lucas to mow the grass and shovel the walk, calling him a friend.

"Anything I needed, I could count on Kevin to take care of it," he said.

Bankes had no knowledge of any domestic disputes between the couple, contrary to the story Catherine told police after the shooting when she mentioned previous incidents between she and her husband.

"She seemed very nice," Bankes added.

Other neighbors declined to go on camera, but tell us Lucas also helped them during the five or six years he's lived at the couple's 11868 Main St. address, calling him friendly. They, too, had no idea anything was going on between he and Kathy, as they call her.

But those who know Catherine say she may be the victim in this case after being pushed too far from domestic violence.

"The language was really loud, foul language all the time," said one neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, speaking of Kevin.

State Police tell us they have never been called to the Lucas residence for a domestic dispute, despite Catherine's allegations Kevin had previously abused her.

But one neighbor claims to have seen that violence, but not from Catherine, who faces at least four charges including criminal homicide.

"I'd never seen her hit him, but I knew it was bad," the neighbor said.

What happened inside this home along a quiet stretch of a rural community has the town and the Lucas's neighbors shaken up, wanting the peace back, but struggling to find peace in the situation.