Friday Night Feature: Rappers turned Entrepreneurs: the Work of The Nite Lites and REDS11 Company

This week's Friday Night Feature is three guys who aren't just music artists, they're also entrepreneurs.

The Nite Lites can bust a rhyme and spit lyrics just as well as they can make hot selling clothes fit for all ages.

The Nite Lite boys go by the names of Aaron, Flamingo$, and Kenny Ba$e. They've grown up together and have built their empire here in Erie.

Currently, they've just released their newest album, "The NL Tape". Nick Lamadon with EMG Studios is the master mind in helping them get that album ready for the streets.

You can download it on iTunes, or find them on Spotify.

As the group of rappers progressed and built fame, they noticed a lot of their merchandise wasn't getting the attention they thought it deserved.

As a solution, the guys re-branded and came up with a whole new look, logo, and name for their clothing line. Instead of naming their clothes after their band, Nite Lites, they came up with REDS11. The line sky rocketed from there! Featuring t-shirts, and sweat suits, their clothes appeal to males, females, kids, and as they say, "even your grandparents."

You can get your REDS11 gear on their website.

If you'd like to see more awesome pictures of their clothes, be sure to follow them on Instagram at reds11company.

And you can so see The Nite Lites perform February 17th at Basement Transmissions at the "First Class Friday 2" event. Doors open at 8:00 p.m., and the show begins at 9:00 p.m.