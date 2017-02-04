Man in Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man in Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car

Posted: Updated:

A 21 year old man is recovering from serious injuries at UPMC Hamot this morning after being hit by a car.

It happened around 2 a.m. on the 1300 block of West 38th Street between Elmwood and Melrose.

Police had the street blocked off for a good portion of the morning.    

They say the victim is in the intensive care unit at UPMC Hamot.  

Police are not releasing the names of those involved at this time.

Investigators say the victim ran out into the street in the path of a Toyota Corolla.  

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com