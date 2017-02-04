Man in Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car

A 21 year old man is recovering from serious injuries at UPMC Hamot this morning after being hit by a car.

It happened around 2 a.m. on the 1300 block of West 38th Street between Elmwood and Melrose.

Police had the street blocked off for a good portion of the morning.

They say the victim is in the intensive care unit at UPMC Hamot.

Police are not releasing the names of those involved at this time.

Investigators say the victim ran out into the street in the path of a Toyota Corolla.