Corry Welcomes Winter

If you can believe it, we’re almost a month and some change away from the beginning of spring. However, this past week temperatures have dipped and snow has fallen. Down at Mead Park in Corry, residents are embracing the season for the annual WinterFest.

If there’s one thing you can count on in our area, it’s winter rolling around every year. Out in Corry, they’re welcoming Old Man Winter with open arms.

"If you live here, I think it's something you should definitely consider. So, we do, and so we enjoy being outside, but this is just a fantastic day. I mean, you couldn't ask for anything better for a WinterFest,” says Shawn Gross, of Union City.

The snow was piled high for Shawn’s kids, Claudia and Ian, to take a spin around a playground in a sled. Claudia and Ian also enjoyed watching snowmobiles come in to WinterFest by the dozens.

Those are some people who love every single snowflake that falls, and they showed up to WinterFest in full force.

Kimberly, Jackson, and Jeb Turner had their eyes on a live wood carving demonstration, that “wood-n’t” be so fun in the heat.

"They have a lot here for the kids and adults, so it's nice to see the mix, to see the different vendors in Corry that we don't always get to see,” says Kimberly.

Also at WinterFest, Findley Lake Sporting Goods offered up snow shoes and cross country skis to try out. Chris Anderson always wanted to give snow shoes a try.

"I get so bored in the winter that I thought maybe that would be something I can do. I think it's really nice that our town and that so many people work so hard to put it on,” she says.

While WinterFest is a great opportunity for Snow Belt region residents to embrace what winter has to offer, it's also a great fundraiser for the Corry community.

For the past 6 years Impact Corry has hosted the event as a major annual fundraiser. The non-profit focuses on improving the Corry community.

"We're in the process of buying a key downtown railroad property to improve that in the future. So, we're really kind of anything and everything non-profit,” says Steve Bishop, Impact Corry board president.

If you’d like to learn more about Impact Corry, you can click here.

