Benefit For Firefighter Who Lost Home in Fire

A spaghetti dinner benefit will go a long way to help the family of a Wattsburg fireman who lost his home in a New Year's Day fire. A big crowd came out to the Wattsburg Hose social hall for food, raffles, lotteries and games, all to help firefighter Andy Stiner, his wife, two children and his father rebuild their lives. 

The family lost their home and all their belongings when the devastating fire swept through. Stiner, a volunteer firefighter for 17 years, had to look on as his home on Casler road, and all of his family's belongings went up in flames. Investigators believe it started in a faulty chimney. The family all escaped to safety once the fire appeared inside the home.

The loss has given Stiner a great deal of empathy for what victims of fire go through. Now he is thankful for the support his fellow firefighters and community are providing. "It's been phenomenal, the community, people as far away as California have been sending things, all over PA, New York State, Ohio it's unreal."

Stiner says he is still waiting for insurance fund to come though.  His family is reluctant about rebuilding on the site of the fire.

