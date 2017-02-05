Sell-Out Crowd For Philharmonic Pops Casablanca

It was a sell-out crowd for a unique Erie Philharmonic pops concert, as the orchestra performed the musical score, live, for a screening of the film classic, Casablanca.

The musicians were in perfect sync with the action of a movie favorite from the glorious golden age of film. What made the night even more special, was knowing that back in 1943, Casablanca played on the silver screen at Erie's original move palace, the Warner Theatre.

The philharmonic staff played up the era, setting the mood in the Warner lobby with the Everley Sisters, a local three-part harmony group that performs in the style of the Andrews Sisters trio.

The concert filled every seat in the house with people of all ages, some seeing Casablanca for the first time, some who may have seen it a hundred times. Erie News Now was among the sponsors of the event.