Erie Police Investigate Suspicious Death

Erie Police are currently investigating a suspicious death on the 500 block of E. 9th street.

Police say the call came in around 5 o'clock Sunday morning.

The victim is a male in his 40's.

There are not many details known at this time and police will continue to investigate throughout the morning.

This is a developing story, stick with Erie News Now for the latest updates.

