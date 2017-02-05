14 Year Old Charged with Homicide in January Shooting

Erie Police have filed charges against 14-year-old Keyon Lucas in the shooting death of Lavell Beason. Lucas has not been arrested.

Beason was inside a minivan when he was shot and killed in the 500 block of East 22nd Street January 23rd.

Lucas is being charged with criminal homicide and reckless endangerment. Erie Police Chief Donald Dacus says they placed a 72-hour hold on releasing the information in hopes of finding him.

Chief Dacus says the family members who previously did not cooperate with their investigation later decided to cooperate, and that led to the charges against Lucas.

Lucas is being charged as an adult.