McDowell Watch Party for Big Game

Super Bowl Sunday is the one night a year the entire nation becomes football fans. But we visited a super bowl watch party, where the crowd is always serious about football.

It was a party organized by the McDowell High School football family. Coaches, supporters, alumni and their families gathered for the big game, at the Colony Banquet hall. The party is a tradition and a benefit for McDowell's football program. They had a big board giving away about five thousand dollars in cash prizes on the night, including a prize for each quarter of the game.

Coach Brad Orlando wished the Steelers were playing in the championship, because they bring out a bigger crowd, but said it was nice to share the night with McDowell supporters, and no one has to clean up at the end of the party.