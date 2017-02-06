Pizza Industry Has Big Day

After your Super Bowl game watching celebration, chances are you're pretty full of wings, pizza and other party food. Next to Halloween, the team at Hungry Howie's pizza tells us super Sunday is among the super busiest days for their staff.

Sources say Americans purchase and eat over 12.5 million pizzas on the big game day. With 550 locations across the nation, Hungry Howie's expected to sell well over 200-thousand of those.

We stopped by their shop on West 26th street around kickoff time and boy was it busy. We learned from the staff here, that the rush on super Sunday doesn't all come at once. With online and deferred ordering, they were filling orders all day long. "So they'll use the internet and the apps," said general manager Chad Cornell. "They'll call in, whatever they prefer, because we'll have different deals between stores, and there's different deals online, so it's whatever people feel more comfortable doing, but by doing that it's very helpful," Cornell added.

Only one day tops the amount of food Americans consume on Super Sunday, and that's Thanksgiving.