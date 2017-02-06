Tech Scam Targets Seniors

Last week, Erie News Now told you about the “Can you hear me now?” scam. We’re learning about another scam targeting senior citizens in our area.

It’s called a “tech support” scam, and state police are investigating an incident just outside of Oil City. At the end of January, an elderly man from Seneca, PA fell victim to the scam, and lost more than $6,000.

What did they ask him to do? State police say the scammers asked him to give banking information, because he allegedly paid too much for tech support services.

This is just one way scammers are trying to get your money.

The Better Business Bureau says they’re also calling and saying your computer needs immediate tech support, and asking to remotely access your computer. When they do that, they can access any personal information you may have stored on your computer.

If they don’t try to access your computer, the BBB says they scare you into thinking you need to pay for immediate tech support services.

The BBB says this type of scam targets senior citizens.

""I need to fix this problem immediately." And they are the ones that end up falling victim because they don't know much about technology...but until you actually get that phone call, or get that email or pop up on your screen, you don't think you're going to fall victim to this,” says Pamela Marlowe, PR Coordinator for Erie’s Better Business Bureau branch.

A lot of times people don’t notice immediately that they fell victim to this scam.

However if you do, the BBB has a few ways you might be able to get your money back.

"If you do fall victim you're going to want to call your bank as soon as possible to try and cancel or request a dispute on an unauthorized charge, and you're going to want to call a local "computer guy," a tech support company, locally, that you can trust to handle your personal information,” says Pamela.

If you’re curious to know what scams are hitting our area, you can click here for the BBB’s Scam Tracker.