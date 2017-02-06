Man Charged in Erie New Year's Eve Homicide - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Charged in Erie New Year's Eve Homicide

Posted: Updated:

Erie Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man charged with homicide in a fatal New Year's Eve shooting.

Grover Lyons, 25, faces charges including criminal homicide, first degree murder, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and tampering with evidence. He is currently not in custody.

Investigators say Lyons shot and killed Darrin Germany, 28, near Prospect and June Streets in Erie around 1 a.m. December 31st.

Erie Police Chief Don Dacus said the deadly incident started with a fight inside Bogey's Tavern, which was caught on surveillance video, then spilled outside.

Police say there was then an exchange of gunfire between at least two people.

Germany died from a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner.

Anyone with information on Lyons and his whereabouts is asked to call Erie Police at 814-870-1120.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com