Man Charged in Erie New Year's Eve Homicide

Erie Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man charged with homicide in a fatal New Year's Eve shooting.

Grover Lyons, 25, faces charges including criminal homicide, first degree murder, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and tampering with evidence. He is currently not in custody.

Investigators say Lyons shot and killed Darrin Germany, 28, near Prospect and June Streets in Erie around 1 a.m. December 31st.

Erie Police Chief Don Dacus said the deadly incident started with a fight inside Bogey's Tavern, which was caught on surveillance video, then spilled outside.

Police say there was then an exchange of gunfire between at least two people.

Germany died from a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner.

Anyone with information on Lyons and his whereabouts is asked to call Erie Police at 814-870-1120.