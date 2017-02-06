Z3 Concepts: Giving You the Business

Z3 Concepts is a local video production company that has been working with industrial and commercial clients for the past 22 years.

The small company prides itself on knowing its clients and working hard to produce videos for sales, marketing and training.

Stan Zlotkowski is the founder and owner of Z3 Concepts.

He loves the creative process of making videos.

And he loves working primarily in his hometown.

He said, "I really, really love and feel fortunate that I am doing what I love to do, and doing it right here in Erie, Pennsylvania."

The company has been growing since day one. And Zlotkowski sees no reason that progress will not continue.

He said, "Well we hope to grow. We have grown 22 years in a row. That has been fantastic. We hope to add technology and we hope to be doing different things."

But Zlotkowski says the company will make no changes to its key priorities, hard work, and close relationships with clients."