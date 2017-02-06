Suspect Charged in Downtown Erie Bank Robbery

Police have charged a man who officers say admitted to robbing a downtown Erie bank Monday morning.

William O'Brien, 39, faces charges including robbery, theft and terroristic threats.

Officers were called to the Erie Bank at 101 West 10th Street around 10:30 a.m.

Tellers told police a man with a plastic handgun walked into the bank and demanded money.

Clothing and other evidence was reportedly left at a nearby dumpster.

Police searching the area say they later found the suspect a few blocks away along 11th Street.

District Judge Paul Urbaniak arraigned O'Brien and sent him to the Erie County Prison on $100,000 bond.