Man Free on Bond Arrested in Second Drug Investigation

A man who was free on bond is back behind bars on charges in another drug investigation.

Troopers arrested Deondre Vaughn, 28, Friday after serving a search warrant.

The Pennsylvania State Police Vice Unit searched a home in the 800 block of East Street in Meadville.

Investigators say they seized two ounces of heroin, one ounce of crack cocaine, marijuana, a 9mm handgun, 10 suboxone strips and $1,200 in money. The drugs have a street value of about $8,200.

Vaughn was charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver and a count for a felon not to possess a firearm. He sits in the Crawford County Jail.

State Police arrested Vaughn as part of a previous drug investigation December 21st, 2016 in Crawford County. He was released on $50,000 bond in that case January 5th.