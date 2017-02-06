Suspicious Death on Erie's East Side Ruled as Homicide

The coroner has ruled a suspicious death over the weekend as a homicide after an autopsy Monday.

The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Robert McCarthy.

The autopsy showed he died from a stab wound to the neck, according to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook.

The police and fire departments found his body when they were called to a residence in the 500 block of East 9th Street in Erie around 5 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say McCarthy was located in front of his couch on the living room floor in the downstairs apartment.

Erie News Now was told McCarthy lived alone, and there was no sign of forced entry.

Other tenants in the building smelled smoke and heard smoke detectors early Sunday, and reportedly came downstairs and saw McCarthy on fire.

The man was wearing a sweat suit and suffered burns on the front of his body, but the coroner says that did not cause the death. He was stabbed multiple times in the neck - only one of which was fatal.

Investigators have not recovered the murder weapon.

The autopsy took about 5 hours to complete.

"In cases like this, we're much more careful about trace evidence and that sort of thing, so it naturally is going to take more time," said Cook.

Police were still holding the residence as a crime scene as of early Monday evening.