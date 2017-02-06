Meeting Planned on Route 99 Study - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Meeting Planned on Route 99 Study

A new study is underway to look at a growing section of Route 99 from Interchange to Hershey Road.

The public will get a chance to sound off at a hearing tomorrow.

PennDOT is conducting the study in conjunction with Erie County, Millcreek and Summit Townships.

The study was sparked by concerns about managing increased traffic from continued development, and drivers using Route 99 to avoid congestion on nearby upper Peach Street.

Planners say it is important to hear from drivers and people who live nearby.

Millcreek Supervisor John Morgan said, "Well it really is the public's plan. We want to make sure we hear from residents. We also want to hear from commuters who use Route 99 everyday to let us know what problems or what the perceived problems are."

The public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. tomorrow at the Perry Highway Hose Company fire hall on Oliver Road.

