Millcreek Considers Zoning for Medical Marijuana Facilities - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Considers Zoning for Medical Marijuana Facilities

Millcreek Supervisors today took a first step toward establishing zoning rules covering medical marijuana facilities.

Supervisors held a public hearing to go over state laws governing the facilities, and ideas about what locations would be acceptable.

Only a small crowd turned out.

A final decision will not be made until a formal hearing next month, but supervisors seem to be leaning toward restricting any grow facility to the Bundy Industrial Park near Route 8 and Interstate 90.

Dispensaries for medical marijuana would be restricted to C-3 and C-4, commercial districts on major routes like West 12th Street, West 26th Street or Interchange Road.

Supervisor Brian McGrath said, "The areas have the ability to handle significant traffic. We really do not know what kind of traffic it would mean, but the state recommends public transit and the ability to handle possibly significant traffic flow."

The deadline for applications to the state for permits for medical marijuana facilities is March 20.

