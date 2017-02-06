Irish Dancers Visit Erie Irish Pub

The cast of the critically acclaimed "Rockin' Road to Dublin," is looking forward to its performance at the Warner Theatre tomorrow night. Today, they did a meet and greet with the lunch crowd at Molly Brannigan's Pub and Restaurant.



The show is a mixture of rock and roll, and Irish music, and it promises a lot of Irish dancing. The cast just finished a successful tour of west coast cities, and this month, started touring the east.

"Our first show, a couple of days ago, we had a standing ovations at the end. Everyone was cheering really loud. A really good crowd. I don't think we've ever not had a standing ovation,"said Bernadette Devereaux. Devereaux is a dancer who has also performed in "Lord of the Dance."

Scott Doherty is one of the creators and executive producers of "Rockin' Road to Dublin." He is an Irish Dance World Champion.

"We have people coming up to us every single night saying, 'Wow, I've never seen anything like that before.' And that's exactly what we're going for", he said.

Tickets are still available, for tomorrow's show. It starts at 7:30pm, at the Warner Theatre..