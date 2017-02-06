Arrest Warrants Issued in Two Recent Erie Homicides

Erie police have named their suspects in two of the city's recent homicides.

As we've been reporting, one is a 14 year old boy.

And Erie's police chief says witnesses stepping up, made the difference in both cases.

Detectives had identified their suspects, issued arrest warrants, and hunted for them for the past several days.

But now, Erie police are hoping the suspects come forward on their own.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Grover Lyons, 25, of Erie.



He's charged with the deadly December 31st shooting of Darrin Germany Jr., 28, outside of Bogey's Tavern at June street and Buffalo road.



Police say Lyons is the man seen fighting with Germany on surveillance video inside the tavern, and also seen raising his arm to fire a gun in Germanys' direction, in outdoor surveillance video.

In this case, a witnesses who was with Lyons, and was also hit by gunfire in the incident, corroborated the video evidence.

Erie police spent the weekend looking for Lyons, but believe he may have skipped town, "We put a 72 hour hold on each of these arrest warrants to give officers a chance to locate them before they were tipped off, before they knew that they were actually the focus of our investigation and before they had a chance to flee," said Erie Police Chief Don Dacus.



And Erie police are still searching for the 14-year-old suspect they named Sunday, in a January 23rd murder at 22nd and Wallace streets.



Investigators say Keyon Lucas, also known as Rondo Jackson, shot and killed Lavell Beason, 24, "It's disturbing when you think of someone that young that's wanted for criminal homicide, we've seen it before in the past and it's a shame that these kids resort to violence to settle their disputes with others," said Chief Dacus.



According to the criminal complaint, Beason approached a group of men in that neighborhood, and shook their hands. But witnesses say he did not shake the hand of Lucas.

Four witnesses have now talked to police about how the 14-year-old then lifted his shirt and displayed a gun, and then wound up shooting Beason after the victim got back in his vehicle.

Chief Dacus says cooperation was crucial in both cases, in helping detectives identify the suspects, "So far they're (detectives) batting 1,000... and that's due part to their hard work, and in conjunction with the cooperation we received from the public. And that's been the message all along if you cooperate with the police we can get results for you," Dacus said. "It's extremely helpful, we're grateful to the victim's families for helping us out and cooperating and not choosing a violent path, not choosing to seek retribution in another way with more violence, and allow the system to work for them so we can end this peacefully," Dacus continued.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Keyon Lucas or Grover Lyons, you're asked to call Erie police.