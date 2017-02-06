Man Sentenced for June 2015 Shooting in East Erie

The man charged in an east Erie shooting learned how long he will spend in jail.

A judge sentenced Jameel Lindsey, 19, of Erie, to three to ten years in prison for two counts of aggravated assault and a firearms charge.

Police arrested Lindsey in connection to a shooting near East 11th and Wallace in June 2015.

Investigators say he fired a gun at two people, but one of the bullets flew through a window and hit a person in the cheek.

That person had to go to the hospital for treatment.