Man Sentenced for June 2015 Shooting in East Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Sentenced for June 2015 Shooting in East Erie

Posted: Updated:
Jameel Lindsey Jameel Lindsey

The man charged in an east Erie shooting learned how long he will spend in jail.

A judge sentenced Jameel Lindsey, 19, of Erie, to three to ten years in prison for two counts of aggravated assault and a firearms charge.

Police arrested Lindsey in connection to a shooting near East 11th and Wallace in June 2015.

Investigators say he fired a gun at two people, but one of the bullets flew through a window and hit a person in the cheek.

That person had to go to the hospital for treatment.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com