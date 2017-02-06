Erie police use S.W.A.T. team to catch Cleveland bank robbery suspect

Erie Police have one person in custody related to a Cleveland-area bank robbery following what first began as a standoff at the Greyhound Bus terminal along the bayfront.

Around 3:45p.m. Monday, Erie police cornered a Greyhound bus heading from Cleveland to Buffalo after receiving a information from the Cleveland Police Dept. that a person of interest in the robbery was on the bus. Erie police took that person into custody, but called in their department's S.W.A.T. team to assist apprehending a second suspect who was believed to have locked themselves inside the bus's bathroom.

Erie Police cleared the bus of roughly a dozen other passengers; that's when the S.W.A.T. team went inside and began searching for a second suspect, only to find no one in the bathroom.

It's unclear whether a second person was aboard the bus at all, police said.

The suspect in custody is a 20-year-old black male whose name has not been released and is considered a person of interest in the bank robbery. Police are not releasing an identity of the second possible suspect.