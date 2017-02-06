Ft LeBeouf Receives Grant from Circle K - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Ft LeBeouf Receives Grant from Circle K

ERIE, Pa. -

A check was presented at halftime of the Fort LeBeouf girls basketball game Monday night.

Circle K representatives presented the check to the school for their participation in Circle K's 'Fueling Our Schools' program.

Every cent per gallon that was sold on October 21st was donated to the school.

Fort LeBeouf plans to use this money to help fund the district's 1 to 1 technology initiative.

