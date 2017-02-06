Fire and Emergency Crews Granted over $100,000

State Representative, Ryan Bizzarro announced Monday, that eight fire and ambulance companies in the 3rd Legislative District will be receiving $108.176.89 in grant money.

This money is eligible to be used for repairing or renovating rundown equipment and facilities, purchasing new equipment, training staff, or to repay debt acquired through purchasing equipment or building new facilities.

The grant comes from the Fire Company and Volunteer Ambulance Service Grant Program. That program is funded by the Pennsylvania gaming revenue.