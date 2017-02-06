Fire and Emergency Crews Granted over $100,000 - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fire and Emergency Crews Granted over $100,000

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

State Representative, Ryan Bizzarro announced Monday, that eight fire and ambulance companies in the 3rd Legislative District will be receiving $108.176.89 in grant money.

This money is eligible to be used for repairing or renovating rundown equipment and facilities, purchasing new equipment, training staff, or to repay debt acquired through purchasing equipment or building new facilities.

The grant comes from the Fire Company and Volunteer Ambulance Service Grant Program. That program is funded by the Pennsylvania gaming revenue.

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com