McDowell Cheer Team Holds Last Practice Before Nationals

The McDowell Cheer Team held their final practice Monday night rehearsing for the national competition this Saturday at the ESPN Sports Complex in Disney World.

On January 21st, they took home the state title after placing third the year before. It was a big victory for the team who has been training hard all year.

"Winning States, it was crazy. I've never felt more happy to be with my brothers and sisters pretty much, winning that, it's been a dream since freshman year," said Victoria Dellecurti, a senior on the team.

"I feel like states was a big booster for us, it made us see that we were actually a really good team, that we're all close," said Caleb Tuszynski, also a senior.

Last year, was their first year at nationals and they placed 14th out of about 40 teams in their division. This year, they have more boys on the team, bumping them to the medium division.

Their routine is two and a half minutes long filled with dance, tumbling, stunts and cheers. They're hoping it can bring them a win like it did at states.

"We have been practicing like normal, every week. We practice three times a week, just going over what we saw on our score sheet at states. What comments the judges would write, what we need to work on, trying to perfect that," said Kathy Wilste, co-coach of the McDowell Varsity Cheer Team.

For seniors, it was a bittersweet night tumbling and cheering on McDowell mats for the final time.

The team and coaches are excited and have a team of goal of making it to the top ten at nationals.

"I believe with this team and the way we won states and came together as a team, as a family, I believe we can be top ten," said Dellecurti.

The team will leave at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday from the Erie International Airport, compete on Saturday, then head back to Erie on Monday.