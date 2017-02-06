Gov Wolf Welcomes Legal Immigrants Home

One family of legal immigrants faced difficulty returning home after confusion about President Trump's new orders kept them from re-entering the country.

The Assali family was greeted by Governor Wolf in Allentown Monday as a welcome home to the family after their struggle.

In a statement, Gov. Wolf says, the family was not permitted back into the U.S. when they arrived at the Philadelphia Airport.

Instead, they were sent back to Damascus, where they had to travel by car to Beirut, where they had to go to Abu Dhabi, before they were finally able to re-enter the United States at the Kennedy Airport.

The homecoming celebration brought their community together as a tribute geared to showing the Assali family, and other families like theirs, their support.