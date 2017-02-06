North East Police Department Receives State Accreditation

The North East Police Department received accreditation from the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association.

This is a rare award as North East is the only department in the county to receive the distinction this year.

The department was presented with the award at the borough council meeting Monday night.

To receive the award, the department had to update policies and procedures and revamp their whole department.

"It holds us to higher, best proven practices and procedures that allows us to provide a better service to the community," said Chief Michael Sliker, of North East Police Department.

"It takes council, it takes the management, and it takes the Chief and all the department members to pull that together," said Raymond Zyeonick who was representing the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission.

Warren City Police Department also received the accreditation.

The departments must be re-evaluated every three years to hold the honor.