Top FBI Historian Examines Controversial Cases

CEO John Flannery is expected to reveal his strategy Monday.More >>
CEO John Flannery is expected to reveal his strategy Monday.More >>
Four were home when the fire broke out in the 700 block of East 12th Street between Reed and Wayne around 10:40 a.m.More >>
Four were home when the fire broke out in the 700 block of East 12th Street between Reed and Wayne around 10:40 a.m.More >>
An Erie boy continues to fight for his life after an accident with a toy battery. Today, his mom shared his story with Erie News Now Brittany Lauffer in the hopes that it will prevent another family from experiencing a similar situation.More >>
An Erie boy continues to fight for his life after an accident with a toy battery. Today, his mom shared his story with Erie News Now Brittany Lauffer in the hopes that it will prevent another family from experiencing a similar situation.More >>
Firefighters at the scene say it looks like the flames started in a second floor bedroom and spread up into the attic.More >>
Firefighters at the scene say it looks like the flames started in a second floor bedroom and spread up into the attic.More >>
Millcreek Police are searching for a man they say stole from a local metal working shop.More >>
Millcreek Police are searching for a man they say stole from a local metal working shop.More >>
Majed Al-Jayashi, 18; Tyree Catledge, 22; and Shannon Lambert, 22, were arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and receiving stolen property.More >>
Majed Al-Jayashi, 18; Tyree Catledge, 22; and Shannon Lambert, 22, were arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and receiving stolen property.More >>