Top FBI Historian Examines Controversial Cases

A top FBI historian says the Bureau may have influenced the 2016 Presidential Election.

Douglas Charles explained his findings at Penn State Behrend Monday night.

Charles presented his research on FBI Director, James Comey's decision to re-open the investigation of Hillary Clinton's private email server is "unprecedented and unethical."

He also calls it a breach of department policy.

Charles also examined previous controversial FBI cases, including the work of former Director J. Edgar Hoover.

Charles is a published author who currently teaches at Penn State Greater Allegheny.